Himachal CM should apologise for his statement: MLA Reena

After the protest, CM Sukhu expressed apprehension that BJP MLAs may reach the campus disguised as women on Saturday and agitate. CM's remark irked the BJP members.

They stood from their seats and raised slogans.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania tried to pacify them, but the BJP continued with sloganeering.

After the Question Hour ended, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in the House, that the burnt degree was fake because leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur was not a student of Himachal Pradesh University. He said that it is a question of bringing down the dignity of the university.

On this, senior BJP MLA Randhir Sharma said the BJP has carried out symbolic protests in the assembly premises regarding the guarantees of Congress. Its purpose was to remind the government of its guarantees. He said the purpose of today’s symbolic protest was that the government should fulfil the guarantee of employment, otherwise unemployed youth will be compelled to take to the streets and it will be difficult to get out of the government.

On this, the CM said his point was that Sulah legislator Vipin Parmar has been a student of Himachal University, but not Jairam Thakur. Even so, the government has started filling more posts than the previous BJP government. On this, BJP MLAs once again started sloganeering in the House. Amidst the uproar, the Speaker adjourned the House for lunch.

After lunch, Reena Kashyap, the lone woman member in the House, said that the CM’s statement wearing sarees and bangles is an insult to women. He said that this statement of the CM has hurt women. She said the CM should apologise for his statement. On this, Speaker Pathania arranged that he would remove any undesirable comment from the proceedings of the House.