Himachal CM Sukhu accuses BJP of fiscal mismanagement

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lashed out at the BJP for “fiscal mismanagement and pushing the state into debt trap” while replying to the four days debate on budget. Sukhu, while speaking in the assembly on Friday, said that the BJP government received liberal grants of about ₹68,000 crore from the Centre in form of GST compensation and revenue deficit grants but “instead of repaying the debts and clearing the liabilities, it utilised the funds on freebies”. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lashed out at the BJP for “fiscal mismanagement and pushing the state into debt trap” while replying to the four days debate on budget. (HT Photo)

Sukhu said the BJP government raised loans worth ₹40,352 crore during five years but did not pay the arrears of revised pay and pensions to the employees. Sukhu said the reduction in RDG and lowering the borrowing limit caused a loss of ₹3000 crore to the government and it also imposed a cut of ₹1700 crore in borrowing, following restoration of Old Pension Scheme and as a result, the size of the budget could not be increased.

After the BJP’s legislatures left the assembly during CM’s speech, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur talking to mediapersons outside the assembly said, “The CM lies all the time. When BJP came to power, we inherited a debt of ₹50,000 crore. Even after an epidemic like corona, we did not let the development work stop. We implemented the recommendations of the pay commission pending since 2016 during the Congress government”.