Himachal CM Sukhu inaugurates exhibition at Gaiety Theatre

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday inaugurated the 'Master's Universe' exhibition at the historic Gaiety Theatre in Shimla, marking the 150th birth anniversary of the esteemed Russian artist, thinker, and peacemaker Nicholas Roerich.

The exhibition, organised by the International Centre of the Roerichs (ICR), Moscow, in collaboration with the International Roerich Memorial Trust Naggar, District Kullu, and the Department of Language and Culture, Himachal Pradesh, will be open to the public until September 25.

On the occasion, the CM praised Nicholas Roerich for his diverse contributions as an artist, writer, and thinker. “Roerich’s efforts to preserve cultural heritage and his commitment to promoting the rich traditions of the Kullu valley were particularly noteworthy. Spending nearly 20 years in Himachal, he deeply immersed himself in the study of Himalayan culture and emerged as one of the earliest advocates for safeguarding the cultural legacy of the Kullu Valley,” he said.