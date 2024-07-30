Himachal CM Sukhu’s Delhi visit sparks speculations of cabinet reshuffle

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s recent visit to Delhi has sparked rumours of a possible cabinet reshuffle in Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi. (Photo X)

After the CM’s return, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Congress state president Pratibha Singh also arrived in Delhi to meet the party’s high command.

Both the party stalwarts are expected to meet top party functionaries, including the leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge. These meetings will likely focus on various issues, such as the party’s organisational activities and the state government’s performance.

Additionally, Agnihotri also met with Union jal shakti minister C R Patil to discuss matters related to the water resources department. He is expected to demand the pending amount of ₹900 crore for Himachal Pradesh under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Meanwhile, Pratibha Singh met party president Kharge and is likely to submit a report on the party’s organisational activities to the high command and is also expected to raise the issue of appointing active office bearers of the organisation to government positions.

The CM’s visit comes close to the heels of the incumbent government doing well in the bypolls winning two seats in Dehra and Nalagarh.

Sources within the party, privy to the development, said there is the likelihood of a cabinet reshuffle, which may also include shuffling of departments among the ministers. “There is one ministerial post vacant for over a year. It’s likely that the vacant cabinet berth will go to a woman legislator. One will have to see if consensus can be formed,” a party leader said, pleading anonymity.

Sukhu skipped the Niti Ayog meeting but met the party’s high command in Delhi.

Persons privy to the meetings said the CM apprised Rahul Gandhi about the political situation after the second phase of bypolls in which the Congress won the two seats and the BJP one. The Congress has now 40 legislators in the 68-member house.

Sources within the party said that the high command may consider changes in the departments of cabinet ministers.

“The party has emerged stronger after the results of the two bypolls. The CM has strengthened his position no doubt. I think there is a possible talk about a reshuffle. A few of the ministers might be divested of some departments, while others might be assigned additional responsibilities,” the party leader added.