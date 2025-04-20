Himachal CM Sukhu: Will urge Centre to start Mansarovar Yatra from Kinnaur

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday that he will soon take up the issue of commencing Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Shipki-La in Kinnaur district with the Centre. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said pilgrims can enter Tibet through Shipki-La as it offers a viable route for them. (ANI)

Sukhu was presiding over a meeting with General Officer Commanding in Chief Central Command, Lucknow and Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has religious significance for Hindus, Jains and Buddhists. Thousands of pilgrims visit Kailash Mansarovar, a tradition rooted in centuries of spiritual heritage, every year.

The chief minister said pilgrims can enter Tibet through Shipki-La as it offers a viable route for them.

Sukhu said the state government will also urge the Centre to establish Himachal Scouts Battalion on the analogy of Sikkim, Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, with a special quota for locals from border areas of the state.

He said that this was a long-pending demand of the people.

The chief minister sought cooperation and collaboration of the army and paramilitary forces for promoting tourism up to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the Sino-India border.

“The state government will urge the Centre for abolition of inner-line checkposts of various military and paramilitary forces, that currently pose permit-related hurdles for tourists,” Sukhu said.

The chief minister urged the army to establish an airstrip at Rangrik in Spiti valley, for facilitating landing of large aircrafts in order to promote tourism in the area.

He asked the officials to conduct surveys for constructing heliports in Sangla, Neesang, Thangi etc.

“These measures will go a long way in promoting tourism in these areas, vis-à-vis strengthening the economy of the local people. Tourism is the priority sector for the state government and co-ordination with the army is essential to promote this sector in the border areas,” he said, urging the army to explore the possibilities of establishing a military school in the area.

The chief minister said roads must be maintained by the Union ministry of defence as it was the lifeline of the state. The roads include Kiato-Takling La-Nurbo Sumdo, Wangtoo-Kafnu-Mud-Atargoo, Leo-Chango, Giu-Pang, Khana dumti-Nithal Thach, Harsil and Jeori-Wangtoo on the banks of Shipki-La.

Expressing strong support, the army assured cooperation in these initiatives and expressed keen interest in converging in water supply, power and sports sectors with the state government to provide better facilities for the people residing in border areas.

Lt Gen Sengupta said that the army will construct an all-weather ice skating rink and an indoor stadium at Kaza.