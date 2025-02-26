Menu Explore
Himachal CM takes dip at Maha Kumbh

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 26, 2025 07:46 AM IST

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said Maha Kumbh was the reflection of our rich culture and faith in our age-old traditions. He said that Indian culture has been prominent since ancient times as evident from annals of the history.

After returning from his private visit to the Maldives, Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the Maha Kumbh on Tuesday. The CM, along with his family, took a holy dip at the ‘Triveni Sangam’ in Prayagraj (UP) and offered prayers.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with his family at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. (HT photo)
Leader of opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur took dig, saying it's better late than never. "At a time when the people were taking holy dip in Triveni Sangam, the CM was abroad."

Leader of opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur took dig, saying it’s better late than never. “At a time when the people were taking holy dip in Triveni Sangam, the CM was abroad.”

