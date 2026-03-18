Himachal CM to present budget on March 21 as speaker lists 834 key questions

As Himachal Pradesh assembly’s budget session resumes after break on March 18, Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said in the second phase of the Himachal Pradesh assembly’s budget session, 13 sittings have been scheduled during which 834 questions were listed for discussion in the House. Addressing mediapersons, Pathania on Tuesday said the chief minister will present his fourth budget on March 21 for the financial year 2026–27.

Addressing mediapersons, Pathania on Tuesday said the chief minister will present his fourth budget on March 21 for the financial year 2026–27.

“The session will begin with the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s Address from March 18 to 20, followed by the CM’s reply on March 20. Discussions on the budget estimates will take place from March 23 to 25, while deliberations on demands for grants and cut motions are scheduled from March 27 to 30. The budget is expected to be passed on March 30,” Pathnia said while talking to the media on Tuesday.

The speaker informed that a total of 834 questions will be taken up during the session, including 665 starred and 169 unstarred questions. Additionally, issues raised under various rules will also be discussed in the House.

700 police personnel deployed

The district police, Shimla, has geared up to ensure security, law and order, and the smooth conduct of proceedings during the Budget Session. In coordination with the district administration, the Intelligence Department, and Assembly officials, a comprehensive and multi-layered security ring has been established. During the Budget Session, the management and coordination of all security arrangements will be ensured under the direct supervision of deputy inspector general of police (South Range, Shimla) Anjum Ara. To ensure a smooth flow of traffic within Shimla city, 145 regular traffic personnel—along with 27 additional police constables, 20 Home Guards, and 22 motorcycle riders—have been deployed.

No budget cut in education, health: Sukhu

Ahead of the state budget that will be presented on March 21, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that despite financial challenges, the budget for the education and health sectors would not be curtailed.

Sukhu, stated this while presiding over a one-day Principal’s Conference on reforms in higher education on Tuesday.

He said that education was a top priority for the state government and that focused efforts were being made to provide quality education to students, even in far-flung areas.

He stated that the Revenue Deficit Grant to the state has been discontinued and financial assistance amounting to ₹1,600 crore has been denied, which has been attributed to the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees. He asserted, “OPS was not a politically motivated decision, but the state government’s commitment towards ensuring social security for employees in their old age.”

The CM said that efforts were being made to bridge existing gaps and introduce meaningful reforms in higher education. Recruitment processes were ongoing to fill 400 posts of Assistant Professors and 400 posts of Junior Assistant Professors. He also directed the introduction of new-age courses and additional language programs in colleges to enhance employability for students. To ensure quality education, a college ranking system has been introduced on the lines of school rankings, he added. The CM said that the health sector is also a key priority of the state government, and reforms are being undertaken in this area as well.

BJP gears up to corner govt

The budget session of the HP assembly that resumes on March 18 will be a stormy affair as the BJP is all geared up to corner the government on “failing to give reply”, dissolution of RTI Act. Talking to the media, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday, “The government is trying to avoid giving clear answers. What are they trying to hide? You can hide facts for some time, but the truth will come out sooner or later”.

Targeting CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the BJP leader alleged that he has repeatedly misled the people and failed to uphold public trust.

“We will sit together, discuss our notices, and ensure that these issues are debated in the House,” he added.