Himachal: CPI(M) demands SIT probe into land deals, removal of CS

After BJP, the Communist Party of India (CPI (M)) on Monday on Monday levelled serious allegations against the Himachal Pradesh government and chief secretary Sanjay Gupta accusing them of facilitating land mafia activities and benami land deals in the state. CPI(M) state secretary Sanjay Chauhan while addressing a press conference reiterated that the party has demanded a statement from the chief minister in the ongoing assembly session and immediate formation of an SIT. (File)

They also sought a probe by special investigation team (SIT). However, chief secretary termed the allegations as “baseless”.

The CPI (M) raised the issue of violation of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act citing the Chester Hill project in Solan — which involves 275 bighas of land. The party also demanded the removal of chief secretary to ensure a fair probe and set up an independent SIT under a judicial officer to investigate alleged benami land transactions.

CPI(M) state secretary Sanjay Chauhan while addressing a press conference reiterated that the party has demanded a statement from the chief minister in the ongoing assembly session and immediate formation of an SIT.

Former CPI(M) MLA, Rakesh Singha, said, “The investigations by SDM into the Chester Hills in Solan revealed that irregularities on a massive scale had been committed during the land acquisition. The SDM’s investigation brought to light the existence of “benami” properties. Subsequently, when the SDM recommended taking action, a higher-ranking official suppressed the probe.”

Chauhan further alleged that a nexus of real estate mafia and senior bureaucrats has been systematically violating laws to enable illegal land grabbing in the state.

Senior CPI(M) leader Kuldeep Singh Tanwar, said, “This is the government’s responsibility. When such large-scale irregularities are almost proven, the officer concerned must be removed immediately and facts brought before the public. Action should be taken against all involved. If the government fails, CPI(M) will not hesitate to gherao the Secretariat and mobilise people across the state.”

“The project in question was approved by RERA and all the land deals were executed before I became the chief secretary,” said Sanjay Gupta, while adding, “The DC Solan is looking into the matter and the probe done by the SDM.”