Himachal: Doon assembly constituency to get PWD division, says Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the opening of a public works department division in the Doon assembly constituency of Solan district along with up-gradation of Baddi civil hospital to 100-bedded and ₹25 crore for construction of the SDM office along with ₹10 crore for construction of a sports stadium. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

He said that facilities in Baddi must match the growing population, adding that a modern bus stand would be constructed at Baddi for which adequate funds would be provided. He announced that the Baddi, Barotiwala and Chandi schools would have CBSE curriculum from the next academic session.

The CM while addressing a gathering at Baddi targeted the previous BJP government for turning a blind eye on corruption. He alleged that the BJP government gave away 5,000 bighas of land worth hundreds of crores to big industrial houses for just ₹1.12 crore, under the guise of customised packages. “As long as I am the CM, I will not allow the state’s assets to be plundered. We are custodians of Himachal Pradesh’s resources,” he asserted.

“The BJP’s social media cell is targeting me because I took stringent measures to curb corruption and ensured that the widows, orphans, women, labourers and farmers get their rights,” he added. The previous BJP government left behind a debt of ₹75,000 crore and liabilities of ₹10,000 crore pertaining to employees. For electoral gains, the previous government opened various institutions in the last six months of their tenure without proper budgetary provisions and staff, he said, while adding “Despite several challenges, Himachal is steadily moving towards self-reliance”.

He said, “The government was going to make large-scale recruitments in government departments. During the previous BJP tenure, recruitment papers were leaked. We disbanded the commission, because we believe in transparency and merit-based recruitments”.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 12 development projects worth ₹383 crore during his one-day tour to the assembly constituency.