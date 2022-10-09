Himachal: DPR for Una bulk drug park gets Centre’s approval

A scheme steering committee of the central government on Saturday granted approval to the detailed project report (DPR) of the bulk drug park proposed to be set up at Haroli in Una district of Himachal Pradesh.

The DPR was submitted on October 3.

Secretary, department of pharmaceuticals, S Aparna chaired the steering panel meeting virtually for examining and considering the DPR on Saturday.

The committee had representatives from the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, department for promotion of industry and internal trade, ministry of health and family welfare, Drugs Controller General of India, and the Industrial Finance Corporation of India.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that final approval for the project of national importance will give way to second industrial revolution in the state, especially in the pharmaceutical sector.

“The project is the outcome of double-engine government at state and Centre that works in unison and strengthens the spirit of competitive and cooperative federalism,” he added.

Industries minister Bikram Singh said that the industry department has played an important role in accelerating the industrial development in the state during this regime.

This mega project, he said, will set in motion numerous economic activities in its surrounding, which will induce socio-economic activities such as allied industries, housing, education and commercial.

Director industries, Himachal Pradesh, Rakesh Kumar Prajapati made a detailed presentation of bulk drug park DPR during the meeting which was also attended by additional director, industries, Tilak Raj Sharma and chief inspector of boilers Ajay Kumar.

The officials highlighted the comparative advantage of the state in terms of ease of doing business, power availability and affordability, availability of land bank, enabling ecosystem, and investor-friendly policy of the state government.

The project would be implemented through Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Infrastructure Limited which would be the state implementing agency.

Prajapati said a dedicated single-window mechanism will be set up exclusively for the pharma companies to accord all regulatory and non-regulatory approvals.

The total estimated cost of the project is ₹1,923 crore, out of which the eligible CIF for central grant is ₹1,118 crore and remaining amount ₹804. 54 crore would be borne by the state government.

The estimated cost of utilities in 12 years, including two years of construction and 10 years of operation period, is ₹5,520.30 crore and revenue from utilities is ₹5,259.68 crore.