Himachal: Election commission should conduct impartial inquiry, says Pratibha Singh

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 03:14 am IST

Himachal Pradesh Congress committee president and former MP Pratibha Singh on Sunday accused the BJP of weakening constitutional institutions by undermining democracy.

Congress state chief Pratibha Singh addressing the media during a press conference at state congress office Rajeev Bhawan, in Shimla, on Sunday. (HT Photo)
She said the allegations made by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, regarding the alleged collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission are “completely based on facts”. The Commission, she added, should conduct an impartial investigation into the matter and respond to Rahul Gandhi’s questions before the country.

Speaking to reporters in Shimla, Pratibha Singh said Rahul Gandhi’s allegations are fact-based and that the Election Commission’s attitude has been “completely irresponsible.” She alleged that after Rahul Gandhi publicly exposed the issue of fake votes and vote theft, the Commission was shirking its responsibility.

Pratibha Singh said Rahul Gandhi has launched a campaign to safeguard the country’s democracy. “Everyone must unite and remain vigilant to protect democracy in the country,” she added.

