Himachal election result: BJP rebel KL Thakur wins Nalagarh

Published on Dec 08, 2022 04:34 PM IST

All three Independent candidates in the fray, namely Thakur, Hoshyar Singh from Dehra and Ashish Sharma from Hamirpur, are BJP rebels

ByPress Trust of India

BJP rebel KL Thakur, who contested as an Independent, won from Nalagarh assembly seat in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, according to the Election Commission.

Thakur defeated his nearest Congress rival Hardeep Singh Bawa by 13,264 votes.

Thakur had won the 2012 state elections on a BJP ticket but lost in 2017 and was denied a ticket by the party this time.

The BJP chose Lakhwinder Singh Rana, a two-term Congress MLA, who jumped ship ahead of the elections.

All three Independent candidates in the fray -- Thakur, Hoshyar Singh from Dehra and Ashish Sharma from Hamirpur -- were BJP rebels.

Thursday, December 08, 2022
