Himachal ex-CM Virbhadra Singh suffers cardiac arrest, in ICU

The health condition of veteran Congress leader and six-time Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh deteriorated after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday night.

The 87-year-old leader has been shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and is on ventilator support. “His condition is critical but stable,” said Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj Pakhretia.

Hospitalised since April 23, he fought two Covid bouts

Virbhadra Singh is under treatment at IGMC since April 23.

He was diagnosed with Covid-19 infection on April 13 and was taken to Max Hospital in Mohali. He was discharged on April 23 but on his arrival in Shimla, he developed breathing difficulty and was admitted to IGMC.

He contracted the coronavirus infection in the hospital on June 11 and fought off the disease again.

Nine-time MLA and five-time MP

Virbhadra Singh, who is a nine-time MLA and five-time member of Parliament, was Himachal Pradesh’s chief minister for six terms.

At present, he represents Arki constituency in Solan district in the state assembly.