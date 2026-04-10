Himachal: Expect more showers till April 12

The wet spell continued across Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, with snowfall in the higher reaches and rainfall reported from several parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has forecast light rain and snowfall in parts of the state till April 12. Thereafter, dry weather is likely to prevail from April 13 to 15. Tourist enjoy adventure activities at the North Portal of Atal Tunnel In Lahaul-Spiti district on Thursday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

Notably, a fresh western disturbance is expected to affect the western Himalayan region from April 15. During the past 24 hours, light to moderate rain and snowfall were recorded at most places. Khadrala received the highest snowfall at 5 cm, followed by Gondhla (2 cm) and Keylong (1 cm). Bilaspur’s RL BBMB recorded the highest rainfall at 5 cm.

Other areas that received significant rainfall include Naina Devi, Chaupal, Gohar, Nichar, Kataula, Jogindarnagar and Nalagarh (3 cm each); Dharamshala, Rohru, Manali and Aghar (2 cm each); and Sundarnagar, Sujanpur Tira, Shimla, Nahan and Paonta Sahib (1 cm each).

In Kullu district, an under-construction building near Jawahar Navodaya School, Bandrol, was badly damaged in a massive landslide while some other houses and a hotel in the vicinity were endangered and evacuated, officials said.

The minimum temperatures for most of the stations were below normal by 2-7° Celsius, while the average maximum temperatures on Thursday were also below normal. Most of the stations including Shimla, Dharamshala, Manali, Mandi, Kangra and Kalpa recorded below normal maximum temperatures.

According to IMD, the minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-9°C over the state during the next 4-5 days. Appreciable rise in maximum temperatures by 3-8° over many parts of the state during next 24 hours, thereafter, they are likely to rise gradually by 2-5° over the state during the next subsequent 4-5 days.