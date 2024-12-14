Himachal: Gadkari urged to construct alternate Ghatasni-Kullu road

Public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh on Friday met Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and sought construction of an alternate road from Ghatasni to Kullu via Shilha, Badhani and Bhubujot with a tunnel at Bhubujot which will reduce the distance by 40 km on the National Highway 144. Himachal Pradesh PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh calls on Union minister of roads, transport and highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

This will greatly facilitate tourists visiting Kullu district, he said. Singh also urged Gadkari for providing approval for construction of double-lane bridge (costing ₹125.57 crore) over Beas river between Basantipattan and Kheri which would connect Kangra and Hamirpur districts under Bharat Setu Yojana. He said that chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had also raised this issue with the Union minister.

He even requested for construction of ₹19.09-crore 110-meter single-lane steel truss motorable bridge over the Beas River at Pandoh on the Pandoh-Shiva road in Mandi district.

Singh also thanked the Union minister for sanctioning ₹350 crore under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for improving road connectivity and enhancing economic growth of the state. He also thanked for the support extended by the minister for providing exemption to ropeway projects from forest clearances by the Union ministry for environment, forest and climate change.