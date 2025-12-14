Himachal: Gear up for 2027 polls, say Jai Ram, Bindal

BJP’s HP president Rajiv Bindal on Saturday called upon party workers and the people of the state to prepare for a political change, asserting that the time had come to “uproot” the Congress government from the state. A rally of JP Nadda and other BJP leaders in Shimla on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering in Shimla at a felicitation ceremony organised in honour of BJP national president JP Nadda, Bindal urged party workers to begin preparations for the 2027 assembly elections. He criticised the celebrations organised in Mandi to mark three years of the state government, alleging that the ruling party had changed the very meaning of “vyavastha parivartan”.

Ex-CM and leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said time has come to uproot the “corrupt” government from the state. “HP went through a phase of massive natural disasters. We thought that after such devastation, the government would show some sensitivity. But it made no difference to the government,” he said.

On the state’s financial condition, Jai Ram said, “When we left office after completing five years, the state had a debt of around ₹69,000– ₹70,000 crore. In just three years, it has crossed ₹1.10 lakh crore. We had taken loans of about ₹20,000 crore in five years, but this government has taken loans of ₹40,000 crore in just three years.”