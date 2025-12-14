Search
Sun, Dec 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Himachal: Gear up for 2027 polls, say Jai Ram, Bindal

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Dec 14, 2025 06:50 am IST

BJP’s HP president Rajiv Bindal criticises the celebrations organised in Mandi to mark three years of the state government, alleging that the ruling party had changed the very meaning of “vyavastha parivartan”

BJP’s HP president Rajiv Bindal on Saturday called upon party workers and the people of the state to prepare for a political change, asserting that the time had come to “uproot” the Congress government from the state.

A rally of JP Nadda and other BJP leaders in Shimla on Saturday.
A rally of JP Nadda and other BJP leaders in Shimla on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering in Shimla at a felicitation ceremony organised in honour of BJP national president JP Nadda, Bindal urged party workers to begin preparations for the 2027 assembly elections. He criticised the celebrations organised in Mandi to mark three years of the state government, alleging that the ruling party had changed the very meaning of “vyavastha parivartan”.

Ex-CM and leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said time has come to uproot the “corrupt” government from the state. “HP went through a phase of massive natural disasters. We thought that after such devastation, the government would show some sensitivity. But it made no difference to the government,” he said.

On the state’s financial condition, Jai Ram said, “When we left office after completing five years, the state had a debt of around 69,000– 70,000 crore. In just three years, it has crossed 1.10 lakh crore. We had taken loans of about 20,000 crore in five years, but this government has taken loans of 40,000 crore in just three years.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: Gear up for 2027 polls, say Jai Ram, Bindal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

BJP's HP president Rajiv Bindal urged party members to prepare for a political shift, aiming to "uproot" the Congress government ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. Criticizing the ruling party for its handling of recent natural disasters and financial management, ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur highlighted the state's rising debt from ₹70,000 crore to over ₹1.10 lakh crore in three years.