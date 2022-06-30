Himachal government working to modernise, strengthen police: Jai Ram

The state government is committed towards modernising and strengthening the police force to ensure professional and effective policing, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday.

He was virtually inaugurating and laying stones for 43 projects of the police department worth ₹160 crore from Shimla on Wednesday.

The chief minister also flagged off 20 new vehicles of the police department for different police stations from Oak Over, Shimla. He also announced upgradation of Police Post, Sanjauli, to police station.

He said last year the state government had provided 394 vehicles to the police department. He said 20 additional vehicles were flagged off on Wednesday to ensure efficient mobility of the police force.

Thakur said that although the crime rate in the state was quite low, still police force has always remained on its toes to maintain peace and law and order. He said that the vehicles provided to the police force today would also go a long way in checking drug peddling and other anti-social activities.

He said that the state government has also announced the creation of a separate police district at Nurpur in Kangra district for effective policing and lessening the burden on the police district, Kangra.

He inaugurated ₹1.58-crore family quarters for Range Office State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SVACB) at the Police Lines, Dharamshala, ₹1.59 crore police station building at Dehra, ₹2.64 crore family quarters at police station Baijnath, ₹79 lakh family quarters at police station Kandaghat, ₹2.70 crore barracks at Police Lines, Solan, ₹22 lakh main entrance gate and sentry shelter at 5th IRBn Bassi, ₹1.73 crore family quarters at 5th IRBn Bassi, ₹27 lakh main entrance gate and security and reception room in 4th IRBn Jangal Beri, ₹72 lakh family quarters at Police Lines, Kaithu, ₹1.45 crore family quarters at Police Colony, Nahan, ₹2.30 crore quarters at Police Station, Renukaji at Dadahu, ₹65 lakh Type-V quarter for Commandant 6th IRBn Dhaula Kuan, ₹4.61 crore 20 Type-II quarters at 6th IRBn Dhaula-Kuan and ₹6.25 crore police station, Sadar Bilaspur.

Director-general of police Sanjay Kundu was also present on the occasion.