Himachal governor flags off anti-drug awareness campaign from Rohru

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla while flagging off an anti-drug awareness rally from Rohru in Shimla district, stressed the urgency of collective action against drugs. Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (File)

“This campaign is not political; it is a pledge to save Himachal,” said Himachal Pradesh governor while speaking on the occasion.

Marching through the Rohru market up to Raja Virbhadra Singh Government College, Seema, the students carried banners and posters, spreading messages against drug abuse. The rally culminated in a public programme at the college grounds, where the governor was joined by education minister Rohit Thakur and MLA Mohan Lal Brakta.

Addressing the gathering, the governor said that the awareness demonstrated by the students is truly inspirational and called upon all citizens to adopt this as their own mission.

He stated that the initiative is inspired by the Prime Minister and acknowledged the state government and legislators for passing strict anti-drug legislation in the Vidhan Sabha. “I do not want the youth of our state to fall prey to addiction. That is why I am here– not for politics, but to protect our future,” he asserted.

The education minister Rohit Thakur said that the upper regions of Shimla are agriculturally rich, particularly in horticulture, which can only thrive if the youth remain drug-free. “It is our collective responsibility to protect them,” he added.

The minister also expressed concern over the declining population growth in the state and the growing menace of synthetic drugs. He reiterated the state government’s zero-tolerance policy and expressed confidence in the campaign yielding positive outcomes.

Local MLA Mohan Lal Brakta expressed gratitude that Rohru was chosen as the starting point of this significant campaign.