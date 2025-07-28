Search
Mon, Jul 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Himachal governor inaugurates traditional International Minjar Fair

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 05:26 am IST

Extending his best wishes to the people of the state for the Minjar Fair–2025, Shukla expressed hope that the event brings joy and enthusiasm among the people

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday inaugurated the historic International Minjar Fair in Chamba district.

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla speaking during the inauguration of International Minjar Fair on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla speaking during the inauguration of International Minjar Fair on Sunday. (HT Photo)

While the inauguration, the governor said, “Chamba district, with its glorious history spanning over a thousand years, is known for its natural beauty and rich folk art and culture. The historic fair, renowned for its rich traditions, not only showcases the unique culture of Himachal Pradesh but also promotes social harmony.”

Extending his best wishes to the people of the state for the Minjar Fair–2025, Shukla expressed hope that the event brings joy and enthusiasm among the people. He also called upon everyone to preserve traditional folk culture and maintain social harmony.

On this occasion, an anti-drug pledge was also administered. He flagged off an awareness rally aimed at spreading a strong message against drug abuse. He advised the youth to stay away from drugs.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal governor inaugurates traditional International Minjar Fair
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On