Himachal governor inaugurates traditional International Minjar Fair

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday inaugurated the historic International Minjar Fair in Chamba district. Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla speaking during the inauguration of International Minjar Fair on Sunday. (HT Photo)

While the inauguration, the governor said, “Chamba district, with its glorious history spanning over a thousand years, is known for its natural beauty and rich folk art and culture. The historic fair, renowned for its rich traditions, not only showcases the unique culture of Himachal Pradesh but also promotes social harmony.”

Extending his best wishes to the people of the state for the Minjar Fair–2025, Shukla expressed hope that the event brings joy and enthusiasm among the people. He also called upon everyone to preserve traditional folk culture and maintain social harmony.

On this occasion, an anti-drug pledge was also administered. He flagged off an awareness rally aimed at spreading a strong message against drug abuse. He advised the youth to stay away from drugs.