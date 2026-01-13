Himachal govt dismisses services of 11 police personnel involved in ‘chitta trade’

The Himachal Pradesh government dismissed the services of 11 police personnel on Monday who were allegedly found dealing in chitta (heroin), officials said. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said no person involved in “chitta” trafficking or illegal drug trade will be spared and that strict action was being taken against government employees found involved in such activities. (File)

The police personnel were found to be involved in cases under the NDPS Act. The action has been taken in line with the state government’s zero-tolerance policy against drugs. The dismissals have been carried out under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India, a statement here said.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Shimla on Monday, the Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the police have a primary responsibility to take strict action against chitta and drug suppliers. Adding that if police were themselves found involved in drug-related activities, such a stringent action becomes inevitable.

The chief minister said that no person involved in “chitta” trafficking or illegal drug trade will be spared and that strict action was being taken against government employees found involved in such activities. “No one is above the law, and those who will promote the illegal trade of chitta and other illegal drugs won’t be spared at any cost, may he or she be of any rank or file”, said chief minister Sukhu.

The dismissed personnel include inspector Neeraj Kumar posted in the 1st Indian Reserve Battalion, Bangarh, constables Shubham Thakur posted in Bilaspur district; Kapil of the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion, Pandoh; Shiv Kumar posted in SDRF; Lakshya Chauhan posted in Shimla district police; Vishal Thakur posted in SV & ACB; Gaurav Verma of the 4th Indian Reserve Battalion, Jungleberry; Sandeep Rana of the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion, Sakoh; Ankush Kumar posted in SDRF; Rajat Chandel posted in state CID and Rahul Verma posted in Shimla district police. All were found to be involved in NDPS Act cases.

The CM directed all departments to prepare detailed reports of employees involved in “chitta” trafficking and related activities and submit the same to the chief secretary at the earliest. He also instructed that reports regarding properties acquired through drug money by such employees be prepared and forwarded to the government. The state government has activated the emergency number 112 for sharing any information related to “chitta” and appealed to the public to come forward and share information without fear.