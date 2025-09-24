Himachal govt facilitates admission of orphans to reputed schools

The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government got orphaned children admitted to reputed educational institutions of Himachal Pradesh. The Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashrya Yojana, an initiative of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has been launched with the objective of providing comprehensive support to orphan children– from education to self-sufficiency. (File)

A government spokesperson said, “Owing to the chief minister’s intervention and personal supervision, four children are currently studying at Pinegrove Public School, Solan, three at Tara Hall, Shimla, and eight at Dayanand Public School, Shimla.”

The Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashrya Yojana, an initiative of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has been launched with the objective of providing comprehensive support to orphan children– from education to self-sufficiency. After assuming office, the present government adopted all orphaned children of Himachal Pradesh as the “children of the state’, ensuring their care, protection, and education up to the age of 27 years.

Under this scheme, one seat per course has been reserved for orphan children in all government, government-aided, and private technical education institutions including ITIs, polytechnics, engineering, and pharmacy colleges. This will help them access professional training alongside other students.

“This initiative aims to ensure that orphan children have equal opportunities to compete with their peers and do not feel left behind. The government is also in discussions with other leading schools to secure more admissions, thereby unlocking better educational prospects for the children of the state,” said the statement issued on Tuesday.

The spokesperson added that financial assistance is also being extended to such children for pursuing higher studies and job-oriented courses, enabling them to become self-reliant.