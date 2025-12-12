Himachal govt lacks vision, says Jai Ram

Former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur targeted the CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government and said that it lacks vision. Himachal leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur. (File)

“I had said earlier that this government lacks vision; its vision is completely blurred. This has been proven on this very platform today,” said former CM.

“The entire state witnessed how their chief minister and deputy CM glared at each other and vented their frustrations. The public, officials, and employees were stunned to see the platform, which was meant for helping the disaster victims, was being used for settling personal scores. The program, which the government claimed was a platform to present its vision after three years of governance, was only used to criticise the central government. The Sukhu government has made it clear that the next two years will also be spent criticising the central government and the previous BJP government,” Jai Ram added.

Event exhibition of 3 years of failed governance: Randhir Sharma

Reacting sharply to the Congress government’s three-year celebration, BJP state media incharge and MLA Randhir Sharma said the event was not a celebration but an open exhibition of three years of failed governance, betrayal and mismanagement. He said the statements made from the stage by Congress leaders themselves clearly exposed that the government is collapsing from within, riddled with internal conflict.

He said this was the first time in Himachal’s history that the second-highest office-bearer in the government publicly attacked the chief minister’s credibility. Randhir Sharma also condemned the deputy CM’s statement regarding the bureaucrats of the state.

Sharma said the Congress government chose Mandi—the district worst hit by natural disasters—for the celebration, exposing its insensitivity. He said, “Families who lost homes are still waiting for compensation, while the government is celebrating with pomp in the same district. This is cruelty at its peak.”