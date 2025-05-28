Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Himachal govt puts on hold entry fee at Churdhar wildlife sanctuary

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
May 28, 2025 09:00 AM IST

The forest department of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday put on hold its order imposing user charge on visitors to the Churdhar Wildlife Sanctuary in Sirmaur district, officials said.

Officials had maintained that the user charge was imposed only on trekkers visiting the Churdhar wildlife sanctuary. (HT File)
A controversy had erupted earlier this month, with locals alleging that the “user charge” was imposed by the state government on people going to the Churdhar valley where there is an ancient temple.

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had termed it as a “fee on religious pilgrimage”.

Officials had maintained that the user charge was imposed only on trekkers visiting the Churdhar wildlife sanctuary. People going to the Shirgul Maharaj temple has to pass through some portions of the sanctuary.

In an order issued on Tuesday, deputy conservator of forests, Shimla Wildlife Division said, “It has been decided to keep in abeyance the order regarding collection of charges in view of numerous representations received from various stakeholders including religious organisations, local residents and citizens in this regard.”

The officer said the decision to impose the user charges was taken to address environmental and sanitation concerns but it has come to light that the order has raised apprehensions among devotees and local people regarding accessibility to Churdhar temple, a significant religious site located in the sanctuary.

Therefore, the order shall remain suspended till a comprehensive model is developed that considers exemptions for religious pilgrims and establishes a fair and transparent charging mechanism for other users, the officer said.

Earlier, the Hatti Samiti, the principal organisation of more than three lakh Hattis living in Trans Giri area of Sirmaur had opposed the entry fee from devotees coming from other states to visit the ancient temple of Lord Shrigul Devta situated on the top of Churdhar peak.

In a letter addressed to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Samiti had demanded that entry fees should not be taken from the devotees.

According to the fixed slabs, Himachal residents had to pay 20 per person, non-Himachalis 50 and foreigners will be charged 200.

The officials said trekkers, hikers and campers had to pay 50 to 100. The charges were set at 10,000 to 15,000 per day for movie and documentary shoots, 3,000 per day for wedding shoots, 200, 300 and 400 for tenting (Indian citizens), 500 per tent per day for foreign citizens and 100 for travelling by mule and horse.

