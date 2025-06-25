Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi
Himachal govt to recruit 700 home guards

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jun 25, 2025 05:56 AM IST

A spokesman of the state government said that in the recent Cabinet meeting, the government has given its nod to fill up these posts

For the first time after 2015, Himachal Pradesh government has initiated the process to recruit 700 home guards in the home guards and civil defence department.

The spokesperson said that state government has allocated a budget of 24 crore for the remuneration and other related costs of the new home guard volunteers (File)

A spokesman of the state government said that in the recent Cabinet meeting, the government has given its nod to fill up these posts. He said that for the last few years, no recruitment of home guards has taken place and the prolonged halt in recruitment has not only led to a significant manpower shortage but also hampered the department’s ability to respond effectively to deployment requests. Therefore, the recruitments was needed.

The spokesperson said that the total strength of home guards volunteers is 8,000. Due to the their shortage, the department was unable to meet the demand of their deployment being received from various departments, boards, corporations etc. He said that home guards play a vital role in assisting the police and civil administration in various duties. Their responsibilities include maintaining law and order, traffic control, election duties, crowd management during festivals and the large gatherings.

He said that the state government has allocated a budget of 24 crore for the remuneration and other related costs of the new home guard volunteers. He said that by bolstering the manpower in the department, the government aims to enhance its capabilities and ensure that it remains well equipped to meet the growing demands of civil protection and community safety across the state.

