Himachal govt transfers 10 senior police officers

In a major reshuffle in the police department, Himachal Pradesh government on Monday transferred 10 senior police officers, including eight Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and two Himachal Pradesh Police Service (HPPS) officers, with immediate effect. Abhishek (2021), who was serving as additional superintendent of police, Shimla, has been posted as the new SP, Bilaspur. (File)

Under the new postings, the 2006-batch IPS officer Abhishek Dular, currently serving as IG (communication and technical services), Hamirpur, has been transferred as IG (law and order), Shimla. He will also hold additional charge as IG (Armed Police and Training), Daroh. DK Chaudhary, who was serving in that role, has been posted as IG (communication and technical services), Hamirpur.

The reshuffle has also brought significant changes at the district level. Sandeep Kumar Dhawal (2016 batch), who was serving as superintendent of police (SP), Bilaspur, has been posted as SP, police district Dehra. He replaces 2019- batch officer Mayank Chaudhary, who has been transferred as SP (leave reserve) at police headquarters, Shimla.

Abhishek (2021), who was serving as additional superintendent of police, Shimla, has been posted as the new SP, Bilaspur.

In Kangra district, Ashok Ratan (2017), SP Kangra, who was also holding additional charge of SP, Special Task Force (STF), Dharamshala Zone, has been transferred as SP (leave reserve) at police headquarters, Shimla. He has been succeeded by HPPS officer Kulbhushan Verma (2008), who was serving as SP, police district, Nurpur. Verma will also hold the additional charge of SP, STF Dharamshala Zone.

IPS officer Ilma Afroz (2018), who had recently returned from ex-India study leave and was awaiting posting, has been appointed as superintendent of police, police district Nurpur.

HPPS officer Raman Sharma (2007), who was awaiting orders of posting, has been designated as SP, state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (Northern Range), Dharamshala.

Meanwhile, Gauravjeet Singh (2022), who was serving as sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Nadaun, has been promoted and posted as additional superintendent of police, Shimla district.

Shimla SSP suspends SHO over unsatisfactory performance

Station house officer of the New Shimla police station has been suspended with immediate effect after his performance of duties was found unsatisfactory, a senior official said on Monday.

Shimla’s senior superintendent of police Gaurav Singh suspended the officer following a performance review. Singh said the SHO was warned for his below-par performance last month, but he was found to have made no significant progress in the latest review.

The SSP said stern action will be taken against officers who fail to carry out their duties effectively and efficiently.