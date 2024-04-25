 Himachal HC fixes next hearing for appointment of chief parliamentary secretaries on May 8 - Hindustan Times
Himachal HC fixes next hearing for appointment of chief parliamentary secretaries on May 8

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Apr 25, 2024 01:17 PM IST

The Himachal HC bench concluded the three-day-long drawn arguments in the petition challenging the appointment of chief parliamentary secretaries.

A Himachal Pradesh high court division bench on Wednesday concluded the three-day-long drawn arguments in the petition challenging the appointment of chief parliamentary secretaries.

Himachal HC has fixed May 8 as the next date for the hearing. (HT File)
Himachal HC has fixed May 8 as the next date for the hearing. (HT File)

The court has fixed May 8 as the next date for the hearing.

Senior advocate from Supreme Court Maninder Singh had concluded his arguments on Monday, while the advocate general had submitted that the state has initiated the process of engaging senior advocates to defend the case on their behalf.

“The letter produced by the learned advocate general is dated 27.03.2024. There was sufficient time available for the state to engage and make available an arguing counsel on behalf of the state to defend the state. At this stage, the learned advocate general has clarified by submitting that the inability expressed by him not to appear on behalf of the state recorded hereinabove, was because of the decision of the State to engage senior advocates to defend it in the present case,” the bench observed while hearing the case.

Other news in brief:

Dharamshala Two days after BJP filed a complaint against Hamirpur Youth Congress Club for alleged derogatory remarks against party candidate Kangana Ranaut on social media platforms, the office of the chief electoral officer, has forwarded the complaint to Election Commission of India. The CEO in its communication to ECI has termed the Facebook post a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. htc

Dharamshala Veteran BJP leader and former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal on Wednesday said the Congress’ poll manifesto clearly indicates that the assets of common people, including property, homes, gold, and FDs, may not be secure. This, according to Dhumal, reveals Congress’ hidden agenda in . Dhumal said the PM has taken India towards inclusive development.htc

