Himachal HC issues notice over ‘ 100 cr embezzlement’ at Trilokpur temple trust

Taking cognisance of the allegations of embezzlement of over ₹100 crore at the Maa Bala Sundari Temple Trust, located in Trilokpur, Sirmaur, the Himachal Pradesh high court has issued notices to the state government, the district administration, and other officials, seeking their responses. Taking cognisance of the allegations of embezzlement of over ₹ 100 crore at the Maa Bala Sundari Temple Trust, located in Trilokpur, Sirmaur, the Himachal Pradesh high court has issued notices to the state government, the district administration, and other officials, seeking their responses. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The PIL alleges serious irregularities in the temple trust’s funds, assets, and administrative functioning.

“Inter alia contends that there is a misuse by the official respondents of the employees of the Shri Mahamaya Bala Sundari Ji Temple Trust Trilokpur, Tehsil Nahan, district Sirmaur, HP, in as much as a large number of employees are also being deputed at the residences for the personal work of officials…. it is submitted that there is no financial transparency and annual budgets and accounts are required to be maintained, which is not being done. Allegations have also been made against the lapses on the part of the accountant as such, and the lack of action against him,” observed the high court bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj, while issuing notice on public interest litigation filed by the employees of the temple. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 9.

An employee of the temple trust and three local devotees have filed the PIL in this matter. The petition alleges that the funds and properties of the Bala Sundari Temple Trust in Trilokpur have been misused on a large scale. The petitioners raised serious questions about the functioning of the temple trust and demanded an impartial and high-level investigation into financial irregularities, embezzlement, and illegal promotions.

The petitioners alleged that these officials have violated the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Hindu Public Religious Institutions and Charitable Trusts Act, 1984, and have committed serious negligence in the affairs of the temple trust.

The lawyer representing the petitioners told the court that it is necessary to examine all important documents related to the temple trust. These include annual accounts, audit reports, income and expenditure statements, records related to the appointment and promotion of employees, attendance registers, vehicle logbooks, and other administrative documents.

The petition also casts doubt on the maintenance expenses of four Temple Trust vehicles. It is alleged that approximately ₹4.22 lakh was spent on the repair of one vehicle and approximately ₹2.10 lakh on another, while the total expenditure on the four vehicles totaled over ₹7.22 lakh.

Furthermore, it has been reported that of the 72 Temple Trust employees, only 61 are actually serving at the temple, while the remaining employees are employed in other departments, but their salaries are paid by the Temple Trust. It is claimed that ₹7 to ₹8 lakh is spent on salaries each month. The petition calls for accountability for the officials and employees of the temple trust, as well as for the administrative level.