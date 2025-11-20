Himachal HC seeks details of working lifts for patients in state govt hospitals

Taking cognisance of non-functional patient’s lifts in government hospitals, the Himachal Pradesh high court (HC) had sought details regarding the designated working lifts in the government health institutes. The high court bench while issuing notice for December 29 has directed the secretary (health) to file an affidavit regarding the number of public hospitals in the state which are multistoried and whether there are designated working lifts for the convenience of patients (File)

The HC took suo moto cognisance of non-functional lifts in government hospitals which are posing inconvenience to the patients after a representation regarding the same was received by the chief justice. It belies the claims of the state government of providing world class health infrastructure in the government hospitals in the state.

“The issue herein is regarding old persons and infirm patients not being allowed to use the lifts in government hospitals,” read the order of the division bench comprising of chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj.

Chief secretary, secretary (health), director health services, Kasumpti and chief medical officer of the Deendayal Hospital in Shimla have been impleaded as respondents.

The high court bench while issuing notice for December 29 has directed the secretary (health) to file an affidavit regarding the number of public hospitals in the state which are multi storied and whether there are designated working lifts for the convenience of patients.

The HC bench pointed out that as per the representation received, it has been mentioned that one lift in the hospital is reserved for staff and doctors and the lift for the general public is not working.

The representation pointed out that the lift meant for doctors and staff remains operational while the lift designated for public use is non-functional, forcing elderly and physically weak patients to climb multiple floors to access medical services.

HC’s notice comes at a point when the chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been pushing for overhaul of the state healthcare. Sukhu on various platforms have been reiterating the state government’s commitment to providing quality healthcare services to the people.