Himachal health minister’s absence from national conclave reflects govt’s casual approach: BJP

Former Himachal Pradesh health minister and senior BJP leader Rajeev Saizal has criticised the Congress government after the Himachal Pradesh health minister failed to attend the 16th Conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare, chaired by the Union health minister at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Himachal health minister Dhaniram Shandil. (File)

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Saizal also expressed concern that the state health secretary reportedly left the meeting midway, calling it a reflection of the state government’s casual approach towards the country’s apex health policy forum.

Saizal said that the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare is one of the most important platforms where the Union Government and States deliberate on national health policies, healthcare reforms, centrally sponsored schemes, and future funding priorities. “Such meetings provide an opportunity for states to present their concerns, seek additional support, and actively participate in shaping national healthcare policy,” he said.

“If the Health Minister himself does not represent the state at the country’s highest health policy forum, it raises serious questions about the government’s commitment towards strengthening the healthcare sector in Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

Had informed Union minister Nadda: Shandil

Responding to his absence from the meeting, Himachal health minister Dhaniram Shandil on Tuesday said his presence at the Shoolini Fair in Solan was essential in his capacity as the local MLA due to the massive public gathering and security responsibilities.

“Health ministers from across the country attended the meeting, while Himachal was represented by the health secretary. As the local MLA, my presence at the Shoolini Fair was essential because lakhs of people participate in the event. Earlier incidents at the fair had resulted in injuries, and we have had to prepare detailed Standard Operating Procedures to ensure public safety.”

He said he had informed Union health minister JP Nadda well in advance and had received his approval.

“I had already informed the Union health minister about my inability to attend. Around two to three days earlier, I had a meeting with him through video conferencing for nearly one and a half hours and explained that I would not be able to attend due to my responsibilities during the fair. He permitted me to remain in Solan. The health secretary and the director of health services represented Himachal at the meeting” he added.