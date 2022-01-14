Himachal high court, district courts to work with 50% staff

In the wake of a spike in Covid-19 infections, the high court of Himachal Pradesh has issued instructions regarding its functioning and that of district courts.

As per the instructions, Saturdays falling on January 15 and January 22 have been declared closed days for the high court, its registry and district courts. The high court will function with 50% staff and the remaining staff will work from home and remain available at their residences. Wearing face masks is mandatory on the court premises and entry to the court premises will be allowed only after thermal scanning.

The district judiciary, where winter vacation is scheduled between January 17 and February 12, the staff shall be deployed in such a manner that 50% staff shall remain on duty and 50% will avail special casual leave as per the batches ordered by the district and sessions judge(s) concerned.

In the summer zone, in order to maintain social distancing, 50% of the sanctioned staff strength shall attend the office on a rotation basis on each working day and the remaining will work from home. They shall not leave the station and be available on the telephone or other means of communication and will attend the office, if called for, any exigency of work.

The existing norms and standards for the assessment of disposal of cases of the judicial officers have been relaxed by 50% till further order. The district and sessions judges are authorised to be strict in the listing of cases in their respective civil and sessions divisions, in order to maintain social distancing.

The district and sessions judges have also been directed to have meetings with the presidents of Bar association in their respective civil and sessions divisions regarding complete vaccination and take up the matter with the district medical authorities to achieve the goal of vaccination by organising special drive.

Only those clients are permitted to enter the court complexes, who are appearing in person or their presence is especially required by the court.