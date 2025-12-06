Himachal: Himcare scheme a scam, conducting investigation, says Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday told the legislative assembly on the eighth and concluding day of the winter session that the state government is conducting a detailed investigation into the Himcare scheme, which he termed a “scam”. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressing mediapersons outside the assembly at Dharamshala in Kangra on Friday. (ANI)

Sukhu was responding to a question by BJP MLAs Vinod Kumar and Trilok Jamwal. “The objective for which the Himcare scheme was launched has not been fulfilled. It is a big scam. The government is conducting a detailed investigation into it,” he said, adding that ₹211 crore has been paid to private hospitals in the state under the scheme and ₹110 crore is pending.

“The amount spent under the scheme so far is being audited by the state’s principal accountant general. It is a good scheme, but not for scams,” Sukhu told the House.

Sukhu further said, “We have provided the facility of making Himcare cards during four months in a year. Medical superintendents and principals in medical colleges have also been authorised to issue 100 Himcare cards whenever any person needs it in emergency situations. I want to assure that no one will be deprived from the benefit of this scheme.”

Under the Himcare scheme, which was launched during the previous BJP government in the state, cashless treatment coverage worth ₹5 lakh per year per family is being provided in the empanelled hospitals.

In a written response to the question, health and family welfare minister Dhani Ram Shandil stated that beneficiaries are allowed to make cards during four months – March, June, September and December.

Adjournment after uproar

After the Question Hour, there was an uproar over the matter of privilege motion submitted by revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi against opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur, accusing him of repeatedly using provocative and unparliamentary language.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania informed the House that the matter would be examined by the Vidhan Sabha secretariat. The speaker adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes amid the uproar that took place when BJP MLA Vipin Singh Parmar was speaking over the matter. Later, the speaker said the unparliamentary remarks would not be part of the record.