Himachal: HP govt plans to downgrade 85 schools with low enrolment

After merging or de-notifying over 1,200 schools and 17 colleges in the past two years, the Himachal Pradesh government is now set to downgrade 83 more schools — including 65 high schools and 18 senior secondary schools — due to low student admissions. The move comes in response to a sharp and steady decline in student enrolment in government schools. (HT File)

The move comes in response to a sharp and steady decline in student enrolment in government schools. As per official data, the number of students enrolled in primary government schools has dropped by nearly 50% over the past two decades — from 9.71 lakh in 2003-04 to just over 4.29 lakh in 2023-24, even as the number of schools has also been reduced.

Education minister Rohit Thakur said the decision is part of a larger strategy to consolidate resources and improve educational outcomes. “Strictly on the basis of low number of students and continuously decreasing enrolment, the government has decided to close or merge or downgrade the educational institutions,” he said.

According to the minister, schools with fewer than 20 students (for high schools) and 25 students (for senior secondary schools) are being considered for downgrading. The directorate of education has already sought data on new admissions through district deputy directors.

Thakur cited several reasons behind the falling enrolment numbers—negative population growth, irrational opening of schools under political pressures, and a shift of students to private schools. “In elementary schools, 50% of students have shifted to private schools due to lack of focus on quality education by the previous government. While enrolments are slightly better in higher education, many students are migrating out of the state for professional courses,” he said.

The decision, however, has sparked a political storm.

The BJP, which is the main opposition party, has criticised the move, calling it a politically motivated attack.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, “This is sheer vendetta. For the first time in the history of Himachal Pradesh such a shameful act has been done. Soon after taking office, the Sukhu government shut down nearly 1,000 institutions in one day.”

The Congress government, however, defends the move as part of a rational “consolidation process” to optimise resources and reduce the burden on the state exchequer. “The previous BJP government opened hundreds of schools without planning or budgetary support, only to gain electoral mileage,” Thakur said, adding that students from merged schools are being accommodated in nearby institutions and staff is being redeployed.

As per data shared during the recent budget session of the state assembly, over the last two years—546 primary schools were de-notified, 365 primary schools were merged,162 middle schools were de-notified and 58 merged, 34 high schools and 36 secondary schools were de-notified and 6 colleges were shut.

In tribal areas like Lahaul-Spiti, 55 primary schools were closed. In Kangra, 97 primary schools were de-notified. In CM Sukhu’s Nadaun constituency, 4 primary schools were de-notified and 3 merged. In education minister’s Jubbal-Kotkhai, 11 primary and 15 middle schools were de-notified.

A senior education department official said that primary schools are merged within a 2km radius and middle schools within 3km to minimise inconvenience. Students are accommodated in nearby schools, and teaching staff is reassigned accordingly.

The final decision to downgrade the 85 schools is expected soon after the education department receives the fresh enrolment data.