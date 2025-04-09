Himachal: HPPCL director (personnel & finance) transferred amid probe into Vimal Negi’s death

The state government has transferred director (personnel and finance) Shivam Pratap Singh from the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited amid the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of Vimal Negi, who was the chief engineer-cum-general manager of the corporation. The state government has transferred director (personnel and finance) Shivam Pratap Singh from the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited amid the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of Vimal Negi, who was the chief engineer-cum-general manager of the corporation. (HT File)

As per the notification issued by the state, Naresh Thakur, secretary-cum-additional commissioner of the state transport authority, has been given the additional charge of director (personnel & finance), HPPCL. Meanwhile, Singh has been posted as the chief executive officer of Himachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, Shimla, until further orders.

The development comes just weeks after Negi’s body was recovered from Bhakra Dam in Bilaspur on March 18 — eight days after he was reported missing on March 10. His family has alleged that Negi was under immense mental stress and was being harassed by senior officials at HPPCL.

Following a complaint filed by his wife Kiran Negi, the police registered a case of abetment to suicide on March 22. In her complaint, Kiran accused top HPPCL officials, including director (electrical) Desh Raj, the corporation’s managing director, and specifically sought the removal of IAS officer Shivam Pratap Singh, citing persistent mental harassment and alleged mistreatment despite Negi’s deteriorating health.

“Vimal was being mentally tortured for the last six months. He was made to work late into the night even when unwell. Senior officials misbehaved with him regularly,” the complaint stated.

The matter has taken a political turn with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding a CBI probe, alleging foul play and institutional cover-up. However, the state government has already initiated a departmental inquiry, assigning additional chief secretary (revenue/home) Onkar Sharma to oversee the probe.