Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal: HPPCL director (personnel & finance) transferred amid probe into Vimal Negi’s death

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Apr 09, 2025 10:10 AM IST

As per the notification issued by the state, Naresh Thakur, secretary-cum-additional commissioner of the state transport authority, has been given the additional charge of director (personnel & finance), HPPCL

The state government has transferred director (personnel and finance) Shivam Pratap Singh from the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited amid the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of Vimal Negi, who was the chief engineer-cum-general manager of the corporation.

The state government has transferred director (personnel and finance) Shivam Pratap Singh from the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited amid the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of Vimal Negi, who was the chief engineer-cum-general manager of the corporation. (HT File)
The state government has transferred director (personnel and finance) Shivam Pratap Singh from the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited amid the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of Vimal Negi, who was the chief engineer-cum-general manager of the corporation. (HT File)

As per the notification issued by the state, Naresh Thakur, secretary-cum-additional commissioner of the state transport authority, has been given the additional charge of director (personnel & finance), HPPCL. Meanwhile, Singh has been posted as the chief executive officer of Himachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, Shimla, until further orders.

The development comes just weeks after Negi’s body was recovered from Bhakra Dam in Bilaspur on March 18 — eight days after he was reported missing on March 10. His family has alleged that Negi was under immense mental stress and was being harassed by senior officials at HPPCL.

Following a complaint filed by his wife Kiran Negi, the police registered a case of abetment to suicide on March 22. In her complaint, Kiran accused top HPPCL officials, including director (electrical) Desh Raj, the corporation’s managing director, and specifically sought the removal of IAS officer Shivam Pratap Singh, citing persistent mental harassment and alleged mistreatment despite Negi’s deteriorating health.

“Vimal was being mentally tortured for the last six months. He was made to work late into the night even when unwell. Senior officials misbehaved with him regularly,” the complaint stated.

The matter has taken a political turn with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding a CBI probe, alleging foul play and institutional cover-up. However, the state government has already initiated a departmental inquiry, assigning additional chief secretary (revenue/home) Onkar Sharma to oversee the probe.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: HPPCL director (personnel & finance) transferred amid probe into Vimal Negi’s death
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On