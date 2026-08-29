Badaun , A 28-year-old man died after his health "deteriorated" while he was in police custody in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district on Friday, with his family blaming the police. However, the authorities said post-mortem revealed cardiac arrest as the cause of his death. Man dies after health 'deteriorates' in police custody in UP's Badaun

The deceased, identified as Rajesh, was taken to the Dataganj police station for questioning after a fight between two groups during a community feast at Atsena village on Thursday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma said one side had suffered significant injuries and was sent to hospital, while Rajesh was booked for breach of peace.

At around 4 pm on Friday, Rajesh went to the police station toilet and suddenly collapsed after returning, the SSP said. The police took him to the Dataganj community health centre, from where he was referred to the Badaun district hospital, where he died during treatment later in the evening.

CHC doctor Ritesh Bhasin said Rajesh was brought to the facility with breathing difficulty and was in a serious condition. "There were no injury marks on his body," he said.

The family alleged that Rajesh had died at the police station and the police did not provide proper information to the hospital or send any family member with him.

The police said CCTV footage showed Rajesh lying on the floor, later sitting up, going to the toilet and collapsing after returning, following which personnel rushed to his aid and took him to hospital.

The SSP said a panel conducted the post-mortem and found cardiac arrest to be the cause of death, with no injury marks on the body.

"The CCTV footage makes it clear that there was no assault or torture," Sharma said.

She said an impartial inquiry would be conducted by a competent officer and strict action would be taken if anyone was found responsible.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.