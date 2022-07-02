Himachal: Independent India’s 1st voter Shyam Saran Negi turns 105
Independent India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi turned 105 on Friday.
He celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake at his residence in Kalpa of tribal Kinnaur district where his family members, local villagers and administrative officials had gathered.
Kinnaur deputy commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq had made special arrangements to celebrate Negi’s birthday.
He said Negi was pride of not only Kinnaur and Himachal, but the entire country.
“He is an inspiration to all,” said Sadiq.
Meanwhile, Negi’s son Vinay Negi said, “My father is hale and hearty, but his memory has gone slightly weak. I feel proud that he has earned so much honour in his life.”
Superintendent of police Ashok Ratna, Kalpa SDM Shashank Gupta, Kalpa zila parishad member Sarita, BJP general secretary Yashwant Negi, Kalpa panchayat pradhan Sarita Negi and naib tehsildar Inder Singh were among others present on the occasion.
When Shyam Saran Negi exercised his franchise in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district in 1951, he created history by becoming Independent India’s first voter.
Born on July 1, 1917, Negi was then a teacher in a government school and was assigned poll duty in the first elections.
He had requested the polling party at his village to allow him to cast his vote and then move to the polling station where he was assigned duty.
The officer concerned acceded to his request and he became the country’s first voter.
Ever since, he has never missed a chance to vote, be it panchayat election or Lok Sabha poll.
He was recognised as Independent India’s first voter in 2012 and then chief election commissioner Naveen Chawla had visited Kalpa to facilitate him.
