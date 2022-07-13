Himachal: Jai Ram lays foundation stones of five projects at Seraj
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday laid the foundation stones of five development projects worth ₹8 crore at Seraj’s Shikawari.
Jai Ram, while performing puja at Dev Vishnu Matlora temple in his home constituency, also announced the opening of a primary health centre besides lift irrigation schemes worth ₹5.12 crore in Shikawari. He said they would go a long way in providing better health irrigation facilities to the people in the area.
He said the deity culture of Himachal was not only unique, but also has great influence on the lives of the people of the state.
The CM also inaugurated ₹66-lakh augmentation of WSS LOP Shikawari and ₹1.05-crore inspection hut at Shikawari Jal Shakti Vibhag.
He also planted a sapling of deodar on the premises of the newly constructed Jal Shakti inspection hut. Jai Ram laid foundation stones of ₹90-lakh bridge on Bakhali khad at Khedi and ₹39-lakh panchayat community centre at Lehthach.
-
Two school unions write to PM, CM; seek action against edu min
Two school associations from the state on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai against Karnataka Primary and Secondary education minister BC Nagesh for his “unscientific decision making”. President of the Karnataka unit of Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association, Lokesh Talikatte, in the letter addressed to Modi has demanded action against Nagesh.
-
BJP discriminating in fund allocation in Kalyana Karnataka: Cong
Former minister and Congress legislator from Chittapur in Kalaburagi, Priyank Kharge on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government for alleged discrimination in disbursal of funds in the district and region. Dasarahalli, where the JD(S) is in power has received ₹288 crore, data from the Congress shows. Karnataka ministers Murugesh Nirani, Prabhu Chavan and Shankar Patil Munenakoppa incharge of Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar and Raichur respectively could not be reached for comment.
-
Himachal HC stays Shimla MC delimitation orders, polls deferred
The Himachal Pradesh high court on Tuesday stayed the order of delimitation of Nabha and Summerhill wards of Shimla municipal corporation, which were passed by the deputy commissioner and upheld by the divisional commissioner of Shimla. The court has stayed impugned orders and directed the respondents -- secretary, urban development; Shimla divisional commissioner; deputy commissioner and HP state election commission -- to file a reply. The case has been adjourned for August 16.
-
Katraj Zoo’s bicycle on rent service shut down
The Pune Municipal Corporation which started the 'bicycle on rent service' at Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park at Katraj in 2019, and provided battery operated van service to visitors, has been shut down. The contractor has also taken back the 50 bicycles provided for the service. The PMC had also constructed a road network in the zoo premises for the same.
-
Himachal ex-BJP chief Khimi Ram joins Congress
In a major setback to the ruling party in Himachal, its former BJP chief Khimi Ram Sharma on Tuesday joined the Congress at the party's headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Rajya Sabha member and Himachal party affairs incharge Rajeev Shukla. Khimi Ram has been a close confidante of former HP chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal. He remained the state BJP chief from 2009 to 2012.
