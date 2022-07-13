Himachal: Jai Ram lays foundation stones of five projects at Seraj

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday laid the foundation stones of five development projects worth ₹8 crore at Seraj’s Shikawari.

Jai Ram, while performing puja at Dev Vishnu Matlora temple in his home constituency, also announced the opening of a primary health centre besides lift irrigation schemes worth ₹5.12 crore in Shikawari. He said they would go a long way in providing better health irrigation facilities to the people in the area.

He said the deity culture of Himachal was not only unique, but also has great influence on the lives of the people of the state.

The CM also inaugurated ₹66-lakh augmentation of WSS LOP Shikawari and ₹1.05-crore inspection hut at Shikawari Jal Shakti Vibhag.

He also planted a sapling of deodar on the premises of the newly constructed Jal Shakti inspection hut. Jai Ram laid foundation stones of ₹90-lakh bridge on Bakhali khad at Khedi and ₹39-lakh panchayat community centre at Lehthach.