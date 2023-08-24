Himachal landslide: 8 buildings turn to dust near Anni bus stand

Panic gripped Anni town in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday morning after four buildings on a hillside came crashing down, along with trees and rubble. Buildings collapsing after a massive landslide near the bus stand of Anni town in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

No loss of life was reported as the administration had got the commercial buildings vacated as a precautionary measure three days ago after cracks developed in them during the heavy rainfall from July 9-11 in the tourist district.

A dramatic video of the incident was being shared widely on social media in which people at Anni bus stand were seen running for safety as the landslide occurred. Among the collapsed structures are two four-storeyed commercial buildings and two houses.

Anni sub-divisional officer Dinesh Sharma said, “There are no casualties as the buildings were unsafe and had been vacated. A few more buildings are at risk and precautionary steps will be taken.”

Vigilant district administration played a crucial role in averting a potential disaster, as the authorities had taken preemptive measures to evacuate the endangered structures.

The new bus stand in Ani was the epicentre, with eight buildings in the area still being at risk of collapsing. Notably, these buildings had also received evacuation notices from the administration a week prior..

Buildings come crashing down after a landslide struck Anni town of Kullu district on Thursday.

Eyewitness accounts reveal the extent of the catastrophe, recalling numerous houses and a hotel turning to dust in no time.

The incident nonetheless sparked fear and panic among residents and bystanders, as the area resounded with startled cries.

As the recovery and assessment efforts continue, the resilience of the community and the timely actions of the district administration stand as testaments to the importance of preparedness in the face of natural disasters.

This monsoon, nearly 12,000 buildings have been fully or partially damaged due to rain-induced landslides across the state. The landslides killed more than 50 people earlier this month, with houses flattened and buses and cars hanging on the precipices after roads gave way.

Unusually heavy rain and melting glaciers have brought flash floods to the mountains of Himachal Pradesh, with officials and experts increasingly blaming climate change.

