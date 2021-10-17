Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal logs 103 fresh Covid-19 cases
chandigarh news

Himachal logs 103 fresh Covid-19 cases

The Covid death toll of Himachal mounted to 3,703 after two patients died of the infection on Saturday
The active case count of Covid in Himachal has come down to 1,298 while recoveries reached 2,16,288 after 164 people recuperated (HT File)
The active case count of Covid in Himachal has come down to 1,298 while recoveries reached 2,16,288 after 164 people recuperated (HT File)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 03:20 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Shimla

Himachal logged 103 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the state’s case tally to 2,21,306 while death toll mounted to 3,703 after two patients died of the infection.

Among the fresh cases, 60 were reported in Kangra, 17 in Mandi, eight in Bilaspur, seven in Shimla, five in Kullu, four in Una and one each in Hamirpur and Solan.

The active case count has come down to 1,298 while recoveries reached 2,16,288 after 164 people recuperated. Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 49,659 cases reported till date, followed by 31,327 in Mandi and 27,390 in Shimla.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 17, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out