Himachal logs 2,662 fresh infections, 57 fatalities

Himachal Pradesh’s Covid case tally rose to 1,75,384 as 2,662 more people tested positive on Friday while the death toll mounted to 2,638 after 57 patients succumbed.

Of the new cases, 720 were reported in Kangra, 434 in Shimla, 301 in Mandi, 271 in Sirmaur, 173 in Bilaspur, 172 in Hamirpur, 162 in Solan, 143 in Una, 124 in Chamba, 77 in Kullu, 69 in Kinnaur and 19 in Lahaul-Spiti.

Highest 23 fatalities were reported in Kangra, eight in Hamirpur, five each in Mandi, Shimla, Una, four in Bilaspur, three in Solan, two in Sirmaur and one each in Kinnaur and Kullu.

Recoveries climbed up to 1,41,198 after 4,533 people recuperated while there are 31,519 active cases.

Kangra still remains the worst-hit district with 39,533 infections and is followed by Mandi with 23,631 cases and Shimla 22,287 cases.

Director General of Himachal Pradesh Police Sanjay Kundu visited various police stations in Shimla to boost the morale of force deployed on Covid duty. He said various crimes have seen a decline amid curfew.

He said so far, 2,874 police personnel have contracted the virus and five cops have succumbed to the contagion.

Kundu said the war against drugs was also on. He said a fine of ₹56.55 lakh has been realised from violators. The DGP said 90% of the police force has been vaccinated.

Replying to a query on a Shimla police officer facing charges of sexual harassment of a female cop, the DGP said a case under relevant provisions has been registered and the matter has been handed over to CID.

Providing uninterrupted treatment to other patients a priority: Govt

State government is providing best healthcare facilities to people suffering with non-communicable diseases (chronic disease) like diabetes and hypertension amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a government spokesperson said on Friday.

He said keeping in view the current pandemic situation, directions have been issued to all chief medical officers and senior medical superintendents to provide an uninterrupted supply of drugs and healthcare facilities in all the public health institutions across the state.

Guidelines related to healthy lifestyle including healthy diet, physical activity, less consumption of sugar and salt, avoidance of alcohol and tobacco, reducing stress and adequate sleep to increase immunity levels, are available at the ministry of health and family welfare’s official website www.main.mohfw.gov.in.