Himachal ministers flays BJP for insulting national flag, revenue minister

Himachal health minister Dhani Ram Shandil and agriculture minister Chander Kumar on Sunday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused it of insulting the national flag and senior minister Jagat Singh Negi.

In a joint statement, the ministers denounced the incident of misconduct with revenue minister Negi in Thunag area of Seraj assembly constituency. They stated that BJP workers, acting under the instructions of their leaders, threw shoes, slippers and black cloth on the national flag mounted on Negi’s car which is a highly shameful and condemnable act.

People on Friday, had greeted revenue minister with black flags and ‘’go back’’ slogans, and tried to stop his vehicle in the Seraj assembly constituency in the Mandi district during his visit to the disaster hit areas. More than 50 people were booked by Mandi police on Saturday under sections 126 (2), 189 (2), 190, 191 (2) of the BNS, officials had said.

“The tricolour is a symbol of our nation’s identity and countless brave soldiers and great leaders have sacrificed their lives for its honour. But the way the BJP workers insulted it reveals their true face to the public,” they said, adding that people of the state now understand that BJP’s “Tiranga Yatras” were just a show and they have no real respect for the national flag.

They added that the state government had decided to temporarily shift the forestry college from Thunag to ensure students’ safety, but BJP leaders are turning it into a political issue and risking the safety of students just to gain political mileage.

The ministers further said that they have been in politics for over five decades but have never seen such a low level of political conduct. “Revenue minister Negi had visited Seraj and other parts of Mandi district to assess the damage to farmers and horticulturists, and to prepare a suitable relief package. Farmers in Mandi have suffered heavy losses in apple orchards and polyhouses. The revenue minister was going to present a detailed report in the cabinet,” the ministers said, while accusing the BJP of engaging in petty politics and hindering relief efforts aimed at supporting farmers and disaster-hit people.

Govt decided to shift the college temporarily: Negi

Negi on Sunday said that protestors in Thunag were pressuring him to declare that the college of horticulture and forestry would not be shifted from the area.

Addressing the media in Shimla, the minister said, “I told them that I cannot take this decision alone, as it has been made at the government level. I asked them to submit a formal demand letter, which I would present to the government. However, they insisted that they would not leave until I gave them a definitive assurance.”

Negi said he had already met some locals a day before who had raised the same demand, and he had clarified the situation to them. “I explained that, for now, the government has decided to shift the college temporarily. The students were not safe there—they had to spend the night in the rest house on the night of the disaster. These students do not want to return due to ongoing safety concerns.”

There are around 300 students enrolled in the college located not too far from a stream in Thunag. Most of the students stay in rented accommodation close to the college. They had a narrow escape on the night cloudbursts occurred.