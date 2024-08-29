Himachal Pradesh assembly mourns death of HT staffer Gaurav Bisht

The Himachal Pradesh assembly on Thursday mourned the passing away of Hindustan Times principal correspondent Gaurav Bisht after a cardiac arrest in Shimla on Wednesday night. Hindustan Times principal correspondent Gaurav Bisht died after a cardiac arrest in Shimla on Wednesday night. (HT file photo)

Bisht, 49, is survived by his wife and son.

His family rushed him to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), where he was declared brought dead.

The mortal remains were taken to his native place at Rohru for the last rites after the post-mortem on Thursday morning.

In the obituary reference, the House also condoled the deaths of Anand Bodh, a correspondent with the Times of India and Amar Ujala’s senior correspondent Vipin Kala.

The local journalist community also expressed condolences to Bisht’s family.

Former director of the information and public relations department BD Sharma described Bisht as a thorough professional and sincere journalist.