Himachal Pradesh assembly passes 56,683-crore budget for FY 2023-24

The Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly on Wednesday passed ₹56,683 crore budget for the financial year 2023-24. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu introduced the related Himachal Pradesh Appropriation Bill 2023 in the assembly, which was passed by voice vote. With this, the state government has got the authorisation to withdraw funds from the consolidated fund for use during the financial year. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu introduced the related Himachal Pradesh Appropriation Bill 2023 in the assembly, which was passed by voice vote. (HT Photo)

The CM had presented the budget for the next financial year in the state assembly on March 17. The House discussed the budget in detail from March 20 to 23.

Discussions were held on the cut motions brought by the opposition regarding various departments From March 27 to 29.

The two sittings of the budget session of the Himachal assembly scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been suspended.

Parliamentary affairs minister Harshwardhan Chauhan moved a resolution in the House on Wednesday to this effect. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania put this proposal for the permission of the House, which was passed unanimously.

The speaker said answers to all the questions to be asked on March 31 and April 1 would be sent to the members in writing. The remaining business will be transacted in the meetings to be held during the next sitting of the House.