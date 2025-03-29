Menu Explore
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary Prabodh Saxena gets six-month extension

ByPress Trust of India
Mar 29, 2025 12:49 PM IST

Saxena, a 1990-batch officer, took over as the chief secretary of the state on December 31, 2022, and was due to retire on March 31.

Himachal Pradesh chief secretary Prabodh Saxena has been given a six-month extension, sources said on Saturday.

Himachal Pradesh chief secretary Prabodh Saxena has been given a six-month extension. He was due to retire on March 31. (File photo)
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary Prabodh Saxena has been given a six-month extension. He was due to retire on March 31. (File photo)

Saxena, who was due to retire on March 31, himself broke the news at his farewell dinner organised by the Himachal IAS Officers Association on Friday night, they said.

Saxena, a 1990-batch officer, took over as the chief secretary of the state on December 31, 2022.

He belongs to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and has held senior and important assignments at the Centre, in state governments and multilateral institutions.

Saxena holds a bachelor’s degree in law from Delhi University and master’s degree in law from London School of Economics. He has travelled across 75 countries.

