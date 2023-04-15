4G services to be extended to Spiti Valley:CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the extension of 4G services to Spiti valley on Friday during his three-day visit to the region. Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said emphasis would be laid on maximum use of technology to strengthen the infrastructure in the region and with a vision to strengthen the economy of the valley, 4G services would be extending upto Spiti Valley. (HT File Photo)

The local people accorded a grand welcome to the CM with traditional costumes and musical instruments at Sagnam Helipad.

Sukhu offered prayers at the famous Kungri and Dhankhar Gompa of the valley. Addressing a gathering at Kungri Gompa, the CM said emphasis would be laid on maximum use of technology to strengthen the infrastructure in the region and with a vision to strengthen the economy of the valley, 4G services would be extending upto Spiti Valley.

He said the state government is well aware of the difficulties faced by the tribal areas and is working with commitment to make their daily life more comfortable and accessible. He said to solve problems of Spiti Valley, a plan would be prepared and implemented after consultation with the local MLA.

After assuming office, this is Sukhu’s first visit to Spiti .

With the aim of strengthening rural economy, special provisions have been made in the budget, said Sukhu

Along with providing financial assistance of ₹1.5 lakh to eligible widow women for house construction, a provision has been made for education loan at one per cent interest to poor children for higher education. Linking solar energy with self-employment, the state government has made a provision of 40 percent subsidy for solar power projects ranging from 250 kW to 2 MW, which would provide means of income to the youth, he added.

The CM also announced ₹50 lakh for the Kungri Monastery on the occasion.