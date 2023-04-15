Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4G services to be extended to Spiti Valley:CM Sukhu

4G services to be extended to Spiti Valley:CM Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Apr 15, 2023 12:05 AM IST

The state government is well aware of the difficulties faced by the tribal areas and is working with commitment to make their daily life more comfortable and accessible. said CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the extension of 4G services to Spiti valley on Friday during his three-day visit to the region.

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said emphasis would be laid on maximum use of technology to strengthen the infrastructure in the region and with a vision to strengthen the economy of the valley, 4G services would be extending upto Spiti Valley. (HT File Photo)
Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said emphasis would be laid on maximum use of technology to strengthen the infrastructure in the region and with a vision to strengthen the economy of the valley, 4G services would be extending upto Spiti Valley. (HT File Photo)

The local people accorded a grand welcome to the CM with traditional costumes and musical instruments at Sagnam Helipad.

Sukhu offered prayers at the famous Kungri and Dhankhar Gompa of the valley. Addressing a gathering at Kungri Gompa, the CM said emphasis would be laid on maximum use of technology to strengthen the infrastructure in the region and with a vision to strengthen the economy of the valley, 4G services would be extending upto Spiti Valley.

He said the state government is well aware of the difficulties faced by the tribal areas and is working with commitment to make their daily life more comfortable and accessible. He said to solve problems of Spiti Valley, a plan would be prepared and implemented after consultation with the local MLA.

After assuming office, this is Sukhu’s first visit to Spiti .

With the aim of strengthening rural economy, special provisions have been made in the budget, said Sukhu

Along with providing financial assistance of 1.5 lakh to eligible widow women for house construction, a provision has been made for education loan at one per cent interest to poor children for higher education. Linking solar energy with self-employment, the state government has made a provision of 40 percent subsidy for solar power projects ranging from 250 kW to 2 MW, which would provide means of income to the youth, he added.

The CM also announced 50 lakh for the Kungri Monastery on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chief minister state government himachal pradesh sukhvinder singh sukhu budget infrastructure economy subsidy education loan spiti valley solar energy + 9 more
chief minister state government himachal pradesh sukhvinder singh sukhu budget infrastructure economy subsidy education loan spiti valley solar energy + 8 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out