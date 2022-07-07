Himachal Pradesh CM reviews disaster management preparedness
: Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the preparedness to tackle various emergency situations arising due to heavy rain in the state with the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of all the districts through video conferencing from Shimla on Wednesday.
The chief minister directed the officers to make foolproof arrangements for disaster management arising due to heavy rains. He said that an adequate number of people and machinery should be deployed in the vulnerable areas that are prone to landslides and other types of disasters.
He directed them to take appropriate steps in view of security at the camping sites situated on the banks of rivers in the state. He said that strict action would be taken against erring officers in case of laxity in work related to disaster management. He directed the authorities to ensure the availability of quick reaction team and emergency operation centres functional round the clock at the district and sub-division level for disaster management. He said that the roads affected due to landslides or heavy rains should be repaired immediately.
He directed the officials to encourage tourists to take precautions while visiting disaster-prone areas so that they do not face any inconvenience and their safety can be ensured.
Jai Ram Thakur directed the deputy commissioners to complete all the preparations in a time-bound manner keeping in view of the apple season in the state. He said that time-bound steps should be taken to maintain smooth traffic movement so that the orchardists do not face any inconvenience.
He also made a detailed review of the situation of Covid in the state. He took detailed information from the deputy commissioners of all the districts about the preparedness for disaster management and the Covid situation.
Punjab CM for reducing training period of patwaris
Chandigarh : Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced to reduce the training period of newly recruited patwaris. Addressing the gathering during in a function to distribute district allotment letters to newly recruited 855 patwaris at the Municipal Bhawan in Chandigarh, the CM said the reduction in training period will enhance the efficiency of patwaris working in the field, thereby facilitating the common man.
Four newly sworn-in ministers take charge
Chandigarh : Four newly sworn-in cabinet ministers on Wednesday took charge at their offices in the civil secretariat on Wednesday. These ministers include local government and parliamentary affairs ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar, tourism and investment promotion minister Anmol Gagan Mann, minister of freedom fighter, defence services welfare, food processing and horticulture Fauja Singh Sarari and health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra.
‘Roll-down’ accidents claimed over 2,500 lives in last 5 years in HP
As many as 2,633 people have been killed in 'roll down' accidents in the last five years in Himachal Pradesh, mainly due to the absence of crash barriers along the roads, according to official data. In the total 3,020 'roll down' accidents, more than 6,700 people were injured, as per the analysis of data of accidents in the last five years done by the traffic, tourist and railway (TTR) wing of Himachal Pradesh police department.
Toronto to reinstate Sikh security guards fired over ‘no-beard’ policy
Toronto : The city of Toronto on Tuesday said it is making an exception to its “clean shave” directive for security personnel posted at shelters impacted by Covid-19, after nearly 100 Sikhs were removed from their posts for not meeting the requirement. Security agencies contracted by the city laid off or transferred Sikhs who refused to shave their beard for religious reasons. The matter was raised by the World Sikh Organisation.
Anti-Sikh riots: SIT arrests 2 more accused in Kanpur
The special investigation team of the Uttar Pradesh Police probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases has arrested two more accused who were allegedly part of a mob that had set a house ablaze during the violence, which had left 127 people dead in Kanpur. Siddh Gopal Gupta, 66, and Jitendra Kumar Tiwari, 58, were arrested for murders of Gurmukh Singh and D Singh in Naubasta. A local court has sent them to 14-day judicial custody.
