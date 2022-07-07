Himachal Pradesh CM reviews disaster management preparedness

: Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the preparedness to tackle various emergency situations arising due to heavy rain in the state with the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of all the districts through video conferencing from Shimla on Wednesday.

The chief minister directed the officers to make foolproof arrangements for disaster management arising due to heavy rains. He said that an adequate number of people and machinery should be deployed in the vulnerable areas that are prone to landslides and other types of disasters.

He directed them to take appropriate steps in view of security at the camping sites situated on the banks of rivers in the state. He said that strict action would be taken against erring officers in case of laxity in work related to disaster management. He directed the authorities to ensure the availability of quick reaction team and emergency operation centres functional round the clock at the district and sub-division level for disaster management. He said that the roads affected due to landslides or heavy rains should be repaired immediately.

He directed the officials to encourage tourists to take precautions while visiting disaster-prone areas so that they do not face any inconvenience and their safety can be ensured.

Jai Ram Thakur directed the deputy commissioners to complete all the preparations in a time-bound manner keeping in view of the apple season in the state. He said that time-bound steps should be taken to maintain smooth traffic movement so that the orchardists do not face any inconvenience.

He also made a detailed review of the situation of Covid in the state. He took detailed information from the deputy commissioners of all the districts about the preparedness for disaster management and the Covid situation.