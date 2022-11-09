Himachal Pradesh Elections: BJP is committed to women’s welfare, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said that it’s for the first time in the country that the Saffron Party has enumerated 11 commitmen ts for women in its ‘Sankalp Patra’ (poll manifesto) in Himachal Pradesh.

“Never before in the history of independent India, was a separate ‘Sankalp Patra’ been issued for women. The BJP has done this work while creating history in Himachal, which shows the commitment of the BJP to women’s empowerment,” Prasad said while addressing media men in Shimla.

Prasad took a jibe at the Congress and said the absence of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the election-bound state of Himachal shows their indifference for the state.

“For them, Himachal is only a holiday destination, and they have nothing to do with the development here. In contrast, the top leadership of BJP is fully committed to the development of Himachal and Prime Minister Modi, national president JP Nadda, home minister Amit Shah, other Union ministers and chief ministers of various states are visiting Himachal regularly,” he said.