Himachal Pradesh elections: BJP is set to achieve its Mission Repeat, says Jai Ram

Published on Nov 11, 2022 01:07 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state saw an all-around development under the BJP government

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during an election rally in Karsog of Mandi district on Thursday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, during a press conference in Shimla on Thursday, claimed that the trend of alternating the government will change in the state this time. “The Congress is waiting to return to return to power, but the practice of rotation is going to end and the BJP will again form the government in the state,” he said.

“According to the assessments so far, one thing is clear that the BJP is all set to achieve its Mission Repeat,” he added.

“We had entered the poll fray on basis of unprecedented work done by us in the last five years,” he said.

“The Modi government at the Centre has given the status of special category state to Himachal, due to which many schemes were launched successfully in the state,” he added.

“Despite Covid, we set a record of constructing 5,000 kilometres of new roads in the state. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, our government provided taps to 8.65 lakh households within three years. Himachal saw an all-around development under the BJP government,” the CM said.

