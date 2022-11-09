Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal Pradesh Elections: Pratibha Singh accuses BJP of lopsided approach to development

Himachal Pradesh Elections: Pratibha Singh accuses BJP of lopsided approach to development

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 09, 2022 12:28 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Congress state chief Pratibha Singh said Jai Ram Government has meted injustice to the employees of the state

Congress state chief Pratibha Singh addresses a public rally for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Congress state chief Pratibha Singh addresses a public rally for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

Congress state chief Pratibha Singh on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of a lopsided approach in the developmental works.

“There was an imbalance in the distribution of developmental works, consequently due to intra-party squabbles Jogindernagar constituency suffered due to indifferent attitude of the government, “ said Pratibha Singh while addressing a public meeting in Jogindernagar in favour of Congress candidate Surender Pal Thakur.

“Despite the independent legislator being associated with BJP, the government did not do much for the constituency,” she reiterated her party’s resolve to restore the old pension scheme (OPS) in Himachal if Congress regains power in Himachal.

“Jai Ram Government has meted injustice to the employees of the state,” she said.

Also read: Himachal polls: Congress banking on anti-incumbency but faces leadership vacuum

Later in the day, she addressed a public meeting in Sihuntha in the Bhatiyat assembly segment in favour of party nominee Kuldeep Singh Pathania.

She accused the BJP of not fulfilling the promises made to the people during the 2017 elections. She said that now BJP was trying to mislead the people. She said that the BJP never understood the plight of women and farmers.

“Today unemployment figure in the state has crossed 12 lakh. Pratibha hit out at the government over the police recruitment paper leak. “Constable recruitment paper leak was the corruption of highest order. The people of the state will never forgive the way BJP hoodwinked the youth in the state,” she said while putting the blame squarely on the BJP government for the financial mismanagement in the state. “BJP government has ruined the economy of the state, “she said.

She said BJP has no contribution to the development of the state. “Jai Ram government inaugurated the projects which were started by former chief minister Virbhadra Singh,“ she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out