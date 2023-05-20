Himachal to see recruitment of over 10000 teachers this year

The Himachal Pradesh government will recruit more than 10,000 teachers by end of this year. This was stated by education minister Rohit Thakur, who said recruitment process will get kick-started at the earliest. The state cabinet approved 5,291 posts in elementary education on Thursday. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

However, along with the higher education and already sanctioned posts, total number of fresh recruitments comes to around 12,000.

Thakur said that the recruitment would be started batch-wise while the Public Service Commission will conduct direct recruitment.

The cabinet approved 2,276 posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), 2521 of Junior Basic Training (JBT) and 494 of Shastri on Thursday. Apart from this, recruitment is to be done through 1,488 commissions and 808 batches in the Elementary Education Department itself, whose approval has been done.

“Permission for 12,148 school lecturers has also been given in the Higher Education Department. Its process will start separately. Some more posts will also come for recruitment in higher education,” Thakur said.

The education minister said as the approval has been received from the cabinet in time, the department can now focus on recruitment.

Thakur said that issues with regard to the court are sorted out now .

“A meeting has already taken place with the advocate general. Apart from promotion of college principals, there has been discussion on resolving disputes of recruitments like JBT and PET. There is a stay on the recruitment of 1,277 posts of JBT and 870 posts of PET,”

“As far as the JBT vs BEd dispute is concerned, a decision is awaited from the Supreme Court in this regard. Until this decision comes, according to the current rules of NCTE, B.Ed will have to be given an opportunity. Whatever decision of the court comes in this, the government will implement it,” he said.

Thakur also clarified the situation regarding the recruitment of pre-nursery teachers or NTT. He said that the list of recognized institutes of NTT has come and its screening is being done. “If there is no response from the Government of India regarding the duration of the diploma, then the state government will take a decision according to its requirement,” he added.

2,000 posts of teachers to be filled by promotion

The minister said that apart from new recruitments, about 2,000 posts are being filled through promotions. “In this process, promotions are going to happen in all categories from the principal. 256 schools are being built through principal placement. This file is almost ready. More than 400 promotions have been made from TGT to school lecturers. This list will be released in a day or two. In elementary, 750 posts are being filled through promotion this month itself. All pending promotions will be given before new recruitments,” he said.

