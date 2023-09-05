Himachal Pradesh: Education secretary among 8 IAS officers transferred

The Himachal Pradesh government has transferred eight Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including the education secretary, Abhishek Jain. The transfer orders were issued late on Monday. Rakesh Kanwar replaces Abhishek Jain as the state education secretary. He shall also be the secretary of animal husbandry, language, art and culture. (Representational image)

The Himachal Pradesh high court had recently ordered attaching Jain’s salary for the non-implementation of its orders. A 2002-batch officer, Jain has been transferred as secretary, home and vigilance and information technology, the departments of which he was already holding additional charge. He shall hold the charge of the posts of secretary finance, planning, economics and statistics and continue as secretary to the chief minister.

Also read: New staff selection commission to be set up within 2 months: Himachal CM Sukhu

Rakesh Kanwar replaces Jain as the new education secretary. He shall also be the secretary of animal husbandry, language, art and culture.

Secretary, administrative reforms, C Paulrasu, who holds the additional charge of secretary, cooperation and horticulture, has been appointed secretary, agriculture.

Priyatu Mandal, secretary, rural development and panchayati raj, who holds the additional charge of the post of managing director, HP Financial Corporation, shall hold the charge of secretary, technical education and fisheries, and chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Appellate Tax Tribunal, Dharamshala.

Special secretary, revenue, Chander Prakash Verma, who holds the additional charge of commissioner, departmental enquiries, and special secretary, forest and industries, goes as director, land records, while Sandeep Kumar, special secretary, technical education, shall hold the charge of the post of commissioner, departmental enquiries.

Lalit Jain, the chief executive officer of the Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Development Authority (BBNDA), Baddi, has been transferred as managing director, Himachal Pradesh Minorities Finance and Development Corporation, relieving Pradeep Kumar Thakur of this additional charge.

Jain shall hold the charge of the post of CEO, BBNDA.

Manesh Kumar, who was awaiting posting, has been sent as additional deputy commissioner, Hamirpur, in place of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service officer Jitender Sanjta, whose posting orders will be issued separately.